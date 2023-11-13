Here's How the Likely Volcanic Eruption in Iceland Is Impacting Travel

Just a few days after Iceland's iconic Blue Lagoon was temporarily closed due to intense seismic activity, the Nordic nation is now on alert for a likely volcanic eruption.

The two phenomena are connected. After two weeks in which hundreds of earthquakes affected the Reykjanes Peninsula, Icelandic authorities have declared a state of emergency also due to the increasing possibility of a volcanic eruption. According to the Icelandic Meteorological (Met) Office, the eruption should be imminent, and as today's US Embassy Reykjavik's advisory reports, there is a high probability of it happening in the next few days in or near Grindavik, which is located 26 miles southwest of Reykjavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The seismic activity originated a few weeks ago in Grindavik, and the town, which is home to 3,400 people, was evacuated on Saturday, Euronews reports. The evacuation was due to the spotting of a growing magma corridor underneath the surface, which experts are estimating is already roughly 6.2 miles long and spreading.

"The biggest earthquakes originated there, under this old series of craters, but since then [the magma corridor] has been getting longer, went under the urban area in Grindavík and is heading even further and towards the sea," geology professor Pall Einarrson told Iceland's RUV, the country's national broadcasting service.

Due to the intense seismic activity, large steaming cracks have appeared across the town of Grindavik and its surroundings.