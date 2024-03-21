What Iceland's Volcanic Eruptions Mean for International Travelers

Since December, Iceland has been consistently making headlines due to its volcanic activity. The latest volcanic eruption, which occurred on March 16, broke out in the southwestern region of the country, between the Hagafell and Stóra Skógfell mountains.

As a result, a fissure almost two miles long opened up, and spewing lava started coming out, which lead to the evacuation of a small town by the name of Grindavik. While the eruption doesn't necessarily pose a threat, in that officials have deemed it stable, gas pollution by sulfur dioxide (which can potentially irritate nose, mouth, throat, and eyes) is currently a concern, though not a travel-altering one.

According to Copernicus, the European Union's service monitoring climate change, the sulfur dioxide emissions coming from these eruptions are so strong that, in the next few days, they are bound to reach continental Europe and spread as far as Russia. However, the good news is that experts have reportedly said that emissions are unlikely to impact surface air quality or climate.

Tourism operations, though, have been affected by the recent eruption. Already in November of last year, when the same town of Grindavik was evacuated because of an eruption back then, both the Icelandic Tourism Board and Icelandair, the country's national airline, witnessed a downward spike in tourism, the New York Times reported. Plus, one of the country's main attractions—the Blue Lagoon resort and its gorgeous natural pools—had to close for a few days, which brought tourist activities at the popular site to a halt.

Now, the Blue Lagoon resort is being subjected to the same fate, and according to an official statement, it had to shut down from the day of the eruption until at least today, pending new official guidelines.

However, Iceland wants tourists to know that travel to the country remains safe unless clearly stated otherwise.

Airports, in fact, are still operating as normal. In a volcano alert issued on March 17—the day after the eruption—the US Embassy Reykjavik, Iceland stated that there were "no current impacts to flight operations at Keflavik Airport (KEF)," adding that airlines would "base their flight operation decisions on ash forecasts and other factors from the Icelandic Met Office and its partners." To this day, the airport remains open and operational.

Authorities are encouraging US travelers to consult airline or business websites to learn more about any possible operating restrictions or evacuation procedures. Additionally, they should follow local news, government websites, and the Iceland Civil Protection's instructions to stay up to date with the latest information.

Specifically, travelers should monitor these websites:

Additionally, the alert encourages tourists to avoid the area affected by the eruption. As Vidir Reynisson, the head of Iceland's Civil Protection and Emergency Management, told the national broadcaster RUV in November referring to the eruption, "this is not a tourist attraction and you must watch it from a great distance."

It is important to note that according to official reports, including one by the UK Foreign Office in Iceland, Reykjavik and the rest of Iceland have not been impacted by the latest eruptions. With this in mind, international travelers should follow the guidance by the authorities on whether travel is advisable or not. Now, except for the affected areas, there are no current travel warnings for the country.