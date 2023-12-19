What Travelers Need to Know About the Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula is currently experiencing a dramatic (though much-anticipated) volcanic eruption, which is threatening nearby areas with gas pollution. In photos, you can see eruptions of magma, dozens of feet into the sky. And while this is the fourth volcanic eruption in that area since 2021, officials say that the current eruption is not a threat to life.

At the time of this writing, CNN reports that Icelandic government officials don't anticipate the eruption interfering with travel. So far, scheduled flights at Keflavik Airport have not been disrupted, and international pathways are expected to remain open.

Still, there is an abundance of caution being taken by people on the ground in Iceland. Recent earthquakes in November caused Iceland's Blue Lagoon to temporarily close and prompted preparations for possible evacuations in the event of a severe volcanic eruption. The popular tourist destination was only briefly reopened before being closed again out of an abundance of caution.

"A volcanic eruption commenced in Sundhnúkagígar on the evening of December 18. As a result, we have temporarily closed our facilities in Svartsengi," a Tuesday notice from the Blue Lagoon read. "The closure will be in effect through December 27, at which point the situation will be reassessed. All guests with confirmed bookings in the upcoming days will be contacted."