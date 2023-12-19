What Travelers Need to Know About the Iceland Volcanic Eruption
An anticipated air traffic controller strike was canceled and at least one tourist site closed.
Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula is currently experiencing a dramatic (though much-anticipated) volcanic eruption, which is threatening nearby areas with gas pollution. In photos, you can see eruptions of magma, dozens of feet into the sky. And while this is the fourth volcanic eruption in that area since 2021, officials say that the current eruption is not a threat to life.
At the time of this writing, CNN reports that Icelandic government officials don't anticipate the eruption interfering with travel. So far, scheduled flights at Keflavik Airport have not been disrupted, and international pathways are expected to remain open.
Still, there is an abundance of caution being taken by people on the ground in Iceland. Recent earthquakes in November caused Iceland's Blue Lagoon to temporarily close and prompted preparations for possible evacuations in the event of a severe volcanic eruption. The popular tourist destination was only briefly reopened before being closed again out of an abundance of caution.
"A volcanic eruption commenced in Sundhnúkagígar on the evening of December 18. As a result, we have temporarily closed our facilities in Svartsengi," a Tuesday notice from the Blue Lagoon read. "The closure will be in effect through December 27, at which point the situation will be reassessed. All guests with confirmed bookings in the upcoming days will be contacted."
That's not the only closure or cancellation happening due to the eruption. Originally, the Iceland Air Traffic Controllers Association planned to have a six-hour strike on Wednesday. The strike was expected to impact roughly 23,000 travelers, according to Schengen Visa Info. The strike would have grounded all flights except for essential services such as search and rescue, ambulance, and Coast Guard flights.
The unionized air traffic controllers are demanding a wage increase commiserate with the demands of the job and cost of living. Right now, the union is meeting with management, but Icelandic government officials are considering passing a bill to address the issue if more progress isn't made. On Monday, the controllers went on a four-hour strike, the third strike within the past week. Because of the eruption that took place on Monday evening, however, the Wednesday strike has been canceled.
It is still possible there will be an air traffic control strike in the coming weeks—but with the ongoing eruption it might not happen in the busy travel days preceding the Christmas holiday.
While there is no immediate threat to life, officials are still urging people to stay away from the eruption, and the area is still closed to traffic.
