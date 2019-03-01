Grandma Rescued After Floating Out to Sea on a Giant Chunk of Ice

There are no shortage of things to see when you visit Iceland. The Nordic nation boasts stunning scenery, like the Blue Lagoon and Golden Circle, the Northern Lights, and plenty of other picturesque sights. Something you definitely don’t expect to see when you visit Iceland? Someone’s grandma floating away on an iceberg.
It happened, though. No, seriously -- during a recent trip to Iceland, Judith Streng floated out to sea on an ice structure resembling a throne at Diamond Beach in Jokulsarlon as her son attempted to get a photo of her. According to a report from ABC News, shortly after Streng took a seat on the regal ice formation, it broke off and started floating in the water.
“When I got on it, it started to totter and a wave was coming in,” she said, recounting the harrowing, but hilarious, experience to the outlet. “A very large wave came in and kind of made the throne kind of rock, and I could tell that I was slipping off.”
Streng told ABC News she thought the ice throne was sound, as she’d seen other people striking poses on it before her. Evidently, she was wrong. Streng believes that because she doesn’t “weigh very much,” it was easier for the ice to take off after it broke.
“I thought it was safe,” she said. “One girl had been on it and then two girls at the same time, and it was very secure with them. But I don’t weigh very much. So it was a little easier to float off with me, I guess.”
Randy Lacount, a licensed boat captain from Florida, watched the drama unfold and used his knowledge of water rescue strategies to save Streng. She was not injured as a result of the rogue iceberg, so you can stop feeling guilty for laughing.
Like any good child, Streng’s son took photos of the entire encounter and shared them with her whole family. Her 24-year-old granddaughter Catherine tweeted a text exchange between her and her father regarding the incident. It started with a photo of Streng atop the iceberg, followed by photos of it floating away with her grandma on it. Naturally, Catherine had a laugh and her grandma’s misfortune along with the rest of the internet. The tweet has racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.
Catherine told Mashable that her father provided a detailed account of how her grandma nearly got lost at sea (nearly being the operative word here). He has a PhD in English, according to the outlet, so his description paints a pretty vivid picture.
“She ascended the throne after a wave had pulled back and left it briefly exposed on the beach. Then a wave washed in and dislodged the ice throne, rocking it from side to side. When the wave retreated, it lifted the dislodged throne throne [sic] and carried her out with the tide,” he said.
Catherine admitted that when her dad first told her what happened, she “laughed out loud at work,” telling Mashable “that’s just so something that would happen to my family.” She assured the outlet that Streng is safe. She’s back home in Texas.
While we can’t recommend traveling to Iceland enough, we don’t advise you to try flexing on Instagram on icebergs or any other potentially dangerous structures.
h/t Mashable
