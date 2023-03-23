Icelandair Is Adding More Flights to Popular Destinations This Winter

Icelandair just announced it is expanding its service, with the most extensive winter schedule in the airline's existence.

The Icelandair 2023-2024 winter schedule is increasing 20 to 25% in size to connect 30 destinations between Europe and North America. That means more flight options for travelers planning trips at the end of this year. The expansion includes new year-round service from the Keflavik International Airport to Rome, Barcelona, Raleigh-Durham, Rome, Baltimore, and Vancouver.

There will be three weekly flights from Reykjavik to Barcelona and Rome, four flights per week to Raleigh-Durham and Vancouver, and daily flights to Baltimore. There will also be six destinations that will offer more frequent routes for the upcoming winter travel season.

There will also be seven to 11 weekly flights from Reykjavik to Boston, five to seven weekly flights to Chicago, four to seven flights per week to Minneapolis, daily flights to Munich, and between 17 and 21 flights per week to New York. In New York and Boston, day flights will be offered for the first time.

"Due to strong customer demand, we are now introducing our most extensive winter schedule to date. We have been able to extend previously seasonal routes to year-round services and increase frequencies on other routes throughout the network for the winter 23/24 season," Tomas Ingason, Icelandair Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "As a result, I'm delighted that we have been able to increase Icelandair's capacity by 20-25%, compared to winter 2022/2023."

The increased route options will begin in October 2023, and there will be additional options for passengers who would like to schedule a stopover in Iceland for no additional cost. You can explore fares and routes now at Icelandair.com.