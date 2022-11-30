Icelandair Just Added a New Route Out of This U.S. City

Icelandair is going to make it even easier for people in Detroit and surrounding cities to get to Reykjavik in 2023. According to The Points Guy, the new route from Icelandair will begin on May 18, 2023.

The flight will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The flight will depart from the Detroit airport at 8:30 pm, and return flights will depart Reykjavik at 5 pm and arrive in Detroit at 6:25 pm.

“Icelandair is pleased to offer Detroit a refreshing new choice when traveling to Iceland and beyond. Icelandair’s DTW service will allow passengers to travel to and from Europe in new, fuel efficient planes with modern amenities, including gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment available for all passengers,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group, in a press release. “These new flights will not only help meet the demands of a growing Detroit but also offer more options for Midwestern business and leisure travelers connecting from the Midwest region. We look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard.”

The route is not currently a permanent addition to Icelandair’s existing routes. The Detroit-Reykjavik flights are only planned to run through October 30, 2023, according to the airline.

Maybe it is time for you to start planning a summer vacation to Iceland!