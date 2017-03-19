Hurry, Icelandair Is Having a Flash Sale and Will Take You All Over Europe

Many airlines pass through Iceland and some, like WOW Air, frequently have alluring deals. However, Icelandair isn't a budget airline. The airline has excellent perks that ought to make you perk up when there's a flash sale like there is right now.

The Icelandair flash sale lasts until March 30, which makes it a little longer than a typical flash sale, but whatever, tickets are cheap. No complaining. The airline will get you to Reykjavik for as little as $263. It's worth noting that unlike budget airlines, Icelandair prices don't include hidden costs or fees for carry-on bags that erase the warm feeling of getting tickets on the cheap. (Icelandair doesn't charge for a carry-on or your first checked bag.)