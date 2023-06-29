This Airline's Mega Sale Has Flights to Europe Starting at $400

A summertime trip to Europe might not happen if you haven't already booked your travel yet—but that doesn't mean you have to discount a trip to the continent for the entirety of 2023. Icelandair just launched a huge flight sale, offering roundtrips for as low as $407. The deal will apply for travel dates between October 2023 and February 2024, with some routes excluding Christmas and New Year's Eve dates.

Here is a sample of what kind of deals you can find on Icelandair.com right now:

New York to Dublin for $406

New York to London for $516

Baltimore to Berlin for $549

Baltimore to Helsinki for $444

Boston to Barcelona for $525

Orlando to Copenhagen for $440



All departure cities in the US are: Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Orlando, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

The sale is running until midnight local time on July 7, 2023. There is a clock on the Icelandair site counting down to when the sale ends, in case you want to set your own reminder. Exact travel periods for each destination will vary.

You can explore all sale fares at Icelandair.com.