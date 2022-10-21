Here's How to Score $400 Roundtrip Flights to Europe Right Now

Think: Christmas time in Paris!

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 10/21/2022 at 4:51 PM

Good news: air travel isn't quite as nightmarish as it's been. It's time to break out your oversized luggage (says the over-packer) and plan your next trip. And as if it were divine timing, Icelandair is hosting a flash sale with $400 flights to Europe, Travel + Leisure reports. 

The fare sale, which is set to run through Sunday, October 23 at 11:59 pm, includes five departure cities: Baltimore, Boston, Portland, Raleigh, and Washington DC. You can book for travel between November 1 and December 13. 

So where to? The flight sale destinations include Reykjavik for only $379, and Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, and Oslo for $399. You can also snag fares to Brussels, Zurich, and Stockholm for under $400 too.

The Economy Light Tickets get you a carry-on bag and require you to stay at least one Saturday—a weekend in Paris! Twist my arm! You can also opt-in on a stopover in Iceland for up to three nights before continuing your journey through Europe. 

However, if you go for a Saga Premium Ticket, there is no minimum stay and you can choose a stopover in Iceland for up to seven days. The higher-tiered choice also lets you change your ticket for a fee because we all know you're going to extend the trip last minute. 

