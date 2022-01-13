This Airline Just Launched Flights to 3 New European Destinations

Whether you're traveling in the US or around Europe, there have been a whole lot of flight cancelations as Omicron has become the dominant variant of COVID-19 across the globe. Still, many in the travel industry remainhopeful about the prospects of a summer travel season.

Amid those hopes for summer travel, Icelandair has announced that it is adding three new destinations this summer. The Reykjavik-based airline will fly passengers to Rome, Alicante, and Nice. Anyone flying out of North America will have access to those destinations, as well as Icelandair's usual policy of offering free multi-day layovers in Iceland if you're looking to turn that one ticket into a multi-stop European tour.

Additionally, the airline has restarted flights out of Montreal and Vancouver.

Flights to Rome will fly twice per week from July 6 through September 4. Flights to Nice will start on the same day but conclude on August 27. The new route to Alicante will start even sooner, on February 10, and doesn't have an end date at this time. Icelandair says it will fly to Alicante through the summer "and into the fall season." The announcement adds that there are same-day connections from North America available.

"With the additions of Rome, Nice and Alicante for the summer," President and CEO of Icelandair Bogi Nils Bogason said, "Icelandair is committed to offering our European and North Atlantic customers more choice and convenient connectivity."