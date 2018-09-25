$319 Will Get You Round-Trip Flights to Europe, With a Free Stop in Iceland

One of the not-so-secret ways to get to Europe is flying with Icelandair, which offers a free stopover in Iceland for up to three days. Grabbing a day or two in Reykjavik at the start or end of your vacation is a pretty great bonus, especially if that means you wound up seeing the northern lights on your vacation to Paris.
It's a great time to take advantage of the service because Icelandair has a sale right now that could get you to Europe with a free stopover in Iceland for as little as $319 roundtrip.
In the U.S., the airline flies out of Denver, Minneapolis, New York City (JFK & EWR), San Francisco, and Washington D.C. (IAD & BWI) with sale-priced tickets to Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London (LHR & LGW), Oslo, Paris, and Stockholm. The offers are available on flights taken between November 1 and March 31, 2019, as long as you book by the end of the day on September 30. (No sale prices are available between December 20 and January 7, and Minneapolis flights are only available through December 19.)
Beyond the layover, one of the great things about a sale like this versus the eye-catching $99 one-way flights available from an airline like WOW or Norwegian is that Icelandair isn't a budget airline with a boatload of fees. However, the cheapest tickets come under the "Economy Light" classification, which allows a full-sized carry on but doesn't offer free checked luggage. You'll have to pay for that separately if you aren't packing light.
All that's left to do is decide which city in Europe you want to visit and what you'll do with your stopover in Iceland.
