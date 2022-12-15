Icelandair Is Adding a New Destination for U.S. Travelers

It has not been a year without turbulence for the airline industry or travelers. But Icelandair has still expanded its service. It announced early in 2022 that US travelers would be able to use the airline to get to Rome, Nice, and Alicante. Then it recently announced that it would begin flying out of Detroit as well.

Now, Icelandair has announced a new destination that US travelers can connect with through the Iceland-based airline. In the summer of 2023, it will begin flights to Tel Aviv in Israel.

Icelandair will offer direct flights from Iceland's Keflavik Airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from May 10 to October 29 of the year. A representative tells Thrillist that the airline anticipates this being a route that returns the following spring as well. That flight takes about seven hours.