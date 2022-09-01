IHOP's Massive 2x2x2 Food Deal Is Back for Just $5 & You Can Get It Through October

With temperatures dropping imminently—okay, maybe not that imminently, but it's called preparation—we have to start carbo-loading for winter. The Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't enough. We need a good, old-fashioned breakfast of champions, which is exactly what IHOP is here to deliver.

The International House of Pancakes is bringing back its massive 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo deal for the entire month of September. Customers will get two fluffy world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs of their choice, and two custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon strips or two pork sausage links for $5.

The promotion is valid for dine-in only at participating IHOP locations between September 6 and October 2, 2022.