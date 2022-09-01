IHOP's Massive 2x2x2 Food Deal Is Back for Just $5 & You Can Get It Through October
The meal deal kicks off on September 6, 2022.
With temperatures dropping imminently—okay, maybe not that imminently, but it's called preparation—we have to start carbo-loading for winter. The Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't enough. We need a good, old-fashioned breakfast of champions, which is exactly what IHOP is here to deliver.
The International House of Pancakes is bringing back its massive 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo deal for the entire month of September. Customers will get two fluffy world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs of their choice, and two custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon strips or two pork sausage links for $5.
The promotion is valid for dine-in only at participating IHOP locations between September 6 and October 2, 2022.
Now, if you haven't already joined the loyalty program, you will want to get on that too. IHOP launched IBOP (International Bank of Pancakes) earlier this year, and it rewards customers with PanCoins, aka "crypto pancakes," that are actually points toward freebies.
There's no better time to start earning than with your 2x2x2. To enroll in the program, you can sign up at ihop.com/rewards. Customers will also get free pancakes on their birthdays, exclusive deals, and access to a secret menu.
