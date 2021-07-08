IHOP Is Offering 58-Cent Pancakes Nationwide on July 13

When it comes to breakfast food, few do it as well as IHOP. The pancake purveyor has been serving up the most important meal of the day, along with lunch and dinner, for 63 years.

This milestone is cause for celebration, and in honor of the anniversary IHOP is offering up pancakes for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

On July 13, guests can order a 58-cent short stack of pancakes at IHOPs nationwide. The number is a nod to the year IHOP was founded, which was in 1958, by brothers Al and Jerry Lapin in Los Angeles. The breakfast-loving duo was inspired by the flavor of coconut syrup to create an entire restaurant built around pancakes.

The deal is good from 7 am to 7 pm at all IHOP locations across the country on July 13. Anyone can pop by and snag a short stack for 58 cents—that's three fluffy pancakes for under a buck. No other purchase is necessary, though you can feel free to splurge a little on sides or something else. The deal is good for one day and one day only, so don't sleep on it.