IHOP Responds to Adam Sandler with All-You-Can-Drink Milkshakes Deal & Donation

There's just one catch: the deal's only good on Long Island, New York. Between 12-8 pm Monday, at 19 participating IHOP locations on LI, you can down as many milkshakes as your heart desires.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," the Grown Ups star tweeted on Monday. Now, the International House of Pancakes is responding with that exact deal. The breakfast chain announced plans it'll offer all-you-can-drink milkshakes on Monday, May 10.

ICYMI, a clip of Adam Sandler arriving at IHOP —then promptly leaving due to a 30-minute table wait—went viral last week on TikTok. But because making us laugh is literally his job , Sandler didn't let the opportunity pass to make a crack at himself.

"We take our guests’ suggestions very seriously in an effort to continually shake things up and satisfy all palates with our signature commitment to IHOSPITALITY," CMO of IHOP Kieran Donahue said in a press release. "There is no better way to kick off the week and enjoy our craveable menu than with a house-made milkshake, or as many as you can drink. For more than 62 years, we have welcomed everyone—famous and familiar—to pancake, smile and laugh together under our blue roof."

For those not in New York, you've still got an excuse to hit up IHOP next week. For every milkshake sold on May 10, the company is donating $1 (up to $50,000) to Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit that is supporting comedians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to celebrate ‘Milkshake Monday’ at IHOP in the spirit of a cheeky smile for a good cause," Amber J. Lawson, CEO of Comedy Gives Back, said in the press release. "A delicious meal of pancakes and milkshakes can make you happy any time of day, and while we could all use a laugh right about now, some could use a lot more. A handful of comedians are household names, but the majority are not; we are grateful for IHOP’s support to help working comedians stay afloat in this challenging time."