IHOP Adds 7 New Holiday Items to Menu, Including Snow-Capped Pancakes

The International House of Pancakes is back at it, and this time the chain is offering some fun new options to bring some holiday cheer.

The holiday limited edition menu options feature a few different new pancake flavors along with a new sandwich and a family feast option. The items can be ordered dine-in or to-go as a part of IHOP's ongoing commitment to providing familiar and comforting flavors during every season for guests to enjoy.

Here are more details about the new holiday lineup:

Winter Wonderland Pancakes: two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and a dusting of powdered sugar snow

two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and a dusting of powdered sugar snow Cranberry Vanilla Pancakes: two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, whipped topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar

two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, whipped topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar Frozen Hot Chocolate Milkshake: vanilla ice cream blended with real milk and hot chocolate crowned with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and mini marshmallows

vanilla ice cream blended with real milk and hot chocolate crowned with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and mini marshmallows Cali Roasted Turkey Melt: all-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, and mayo on grilled multigrain bread served with a choice of side

all-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, and mayo on grilled multigrain bread served with a choice of side Jr. Winter Wonderland Combo (12 years and under): o ne Winter Wonderland pancake served with a hickory-smoked bacon strip, a pork sausage link, and a scrambled egg

ne Winter Wonderland pancake served with a hickory-smoked bacon strip, a pork sausage link, and a scrambled egg Holiday Celebrations Family Feast: four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips or eight pork sausage links, and eight fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with holiday decorations like vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, shimmering blue vanilla sauce, and mini marshmallows (The meal serves four and is available for IHOP' N Go only.)

four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips or eight pork sausage links, and eight fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with holiday decorations like vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, shimmering blue vanilla sauce, and mini marshmallows (The meal serves four and is available for IHOP' N Go only.) Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping

The items will be available to brighten up your holiday season at IHOP locations everywhere on November 1, 2021.