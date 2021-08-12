IHOP Is Adding Alcohol to the Menu to Pair With Your Late-Night Pancakes

Fans of late-night pancakes rejoice. Soon you'll be able to get a beer on the side of that short stack. Or, if you're having morning pancakes, you could make it a mimosa.

IHOP has announced the launch of its "Bubbles, Wine & Brews" drink menu, which will bring alcoholic drinks to IHOP locations across the country. Even better, it won't be called IHOb for "beer," "bubbles," or "brews." To start, you'll only find beer on the menu at three locations in San Diego and New Mexico. However, the company does say there will be a "gradual rollout" starting with restaurants in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Ohio.

It's the first organized effort to bring alcohol to the chain nationally. "This is IHOP’s official launch and push to drive this menu nationwide to all franchisees that wish to participate," a representative tells Thrillist. Three cities served alcohol already. Restaurants in Los Angeles started serving this year, preceded by Las Vegas in 2020, and Phoenix in 2018.

The drink menu will feature beer, wine, and "brunch staples" like mimosas. You'll also find Barefoot, Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona on the menu. If those macro-brands aren't all that appetizing, the announcement notes that "local restaurants participating can also feature locally-brewed beers and wines," which should make the menu a whole lot more appealing.