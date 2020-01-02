IHOP's Free All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes Are Back for the New Year

It's not just a new year, it's a new decade, which means any old celebration simply won't suffice. 2020 deserves more -- like Red Lobster's monstrous bloody marys, Taco Bell's Nacho Party Packs, and my personal favorite, the return of IHOP's all-you-can-eat pancake promo. It may go against your whole ~clean eating~ resolution, but you were gonna break it on day three anyways.
On Thursday, IHOP announced plans for the immediate return of its pancake special. In case you missed it before, here's your official synopsis: Through March 1, you can score free all-you-can-eat pancakes when you order any breakfast combo or with an order of the chain's classic 2x2x2 breakfast combo (two eggs, hash browns, and a choice of ham, pork sausage links, or hickory-smoked bacon), which is only about five bucks.
"What better way to celebrate the start of a new decade than with our world-famous, 'All You Can Eat Pancakes’ offer?'" Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley said in a statement. "And, for the first time, we’re giving our guests an even better deal with the opportunity to enjoy one of our most popular breakfast combos during the week -- with as many pancakes as they can eat -- for just $4.99. So, now is a great time to ring in 2020 and enjoy IHOP pancakes, pancakes, pancakes."
IHOP is, apparently, trying to test our willpower in more ways than one. Through February 2, breakfast fiends can also get their hands on The Great Gameday Feast, a family-sized spread featuring 16 pieces of Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Breast Strips, a choice of eight Buttermilk Pancakes, 12 Belgian Waffle quarters or a basket of fries, and a basket of mini Churro Bites with cupcake icing dipping sauce. Unlike the unlimited pancake promo, though, it's available for pick-up and delivery only.
