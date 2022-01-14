You Can Get All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes at IHOP Right Now for $5.99

Whether you're on a new year, new you budgeting kick or just really like your morning carbs, IHOP has some great news. The beloved breakfast food chain just brought back its fan-favorite all-you-can-eat pancakes promotion, so you can load up on hot cakes for only $5.99.

As the deal goes, you'll snag five buttermilk pancakes from the start, with two-stack refills until you quite literally can't eat anymore. That's the name of the game. You can also pair your flapjacks with the Ultimate Bacon & Sausage Combo, Bacon & Eggs Combo, Sausage & Eggs Combo, Ham & Eggs Combo, or Regular Combo.

"YoU CaN’T EaT aLL tHe PaNcAkEs - someone who doesn’t know that All You Can Eat Pancakes are back at IHOP, probably," the brand wrote on Twitter.