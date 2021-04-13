IHOP Is Launching an Entire Bacon-Themed Menu
You aren't even ready...
There's just something about adding bacon that makes food obscenely better. And it's not enough to toss a few strips on the side. We want it all up in our dish. It's a food dream that IHOP's making a food reality. The breakfast giant is unleashing an entire menu of bacon-filled favorites.
The bacon involved isn't just your typical slab of pork, either. IHOP is upping the ante with a five times thicker version that's fried and finished with a maple glaze. And while you can add it to your usual (for an extra $1.49), what's the fun in that when the chain's rolling out an entire Bacon Obsession menu.
"As guests begin to return to restaurants, we know they’re looking for broadly appealing and familiar comfort foods, as well as new ways to enjoy classic favorites, and bacon is the perfect option that fits both needs," President of IHOP Jay Johns said in a press release. "Our new Steakhouse Premium Bacon and Bacon Obsession Menu continues to position us as the leader in breakfast, and showcases our commitment to innovation throughout the breakfast, lunch and dinner hours. We’re thrilled to offer a new way for folks to enjoy bacon in a form that is most typically seen in fine dining settings, served up at IHOP in affordable combinations that a can be enjoyed any time of day."
Here's the full Bacon Obsession menu, per a press release from IHOP:
- Steakhouse Premium Bacon BreakFEAST: Two slices of steakhouse premium bacon finished with a sweet maple glaze, golden hash browns, two eggs (however you want them), and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
- Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger: A slice of steakhouse premium bacon with maple glaze on top a Black Angus Steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and IHOP Sauce. Served with a side of fries, onion rings, or two buttermilk pancakes.
- Steakhouse BLT: Two slices of steakhouse premium bacon with maple glaze on top lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and IHOP Sauce with fries, onion rings, or two buttermilk pancakes as your side.
- Candied Bacon Pancakes: Two buttermilk pancakes loaded with crispy hickory-smoked bacon pieces, drizzled with vanilla sauce and dulce de leche caramel sauce. Topped with a slice of candied bacon and whipped cream and served with a side of your choice.
- Maple Bacon Milkshake: A vanilla milkshake blended with sweet maple glaze and hickory-smokedbacon pieces, topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of maple glaze, and a slice of candied bacon.
- Oreo ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae: Two Oreo cookie-filled Belgian waffle quarters topped with hickory-smoked bacon pieces, more Oreo cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a slice of candied bacon.
- Bacon Lovers Combo: Two Candied Bacon Pancakes with two slices hickory-smoked bacon and two eggs however you want 'em.