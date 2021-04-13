IHOP Is Launching an Entire Bacon-Themed Menu

There's just something about adding bacon that makes food obscenely better. And it's not enough to toss a few strips on the side. We want it all up in our dish. It's a food dream that IHOP's making a food reality. The breakfast giant is unleashing an entire menu of bacon-filled favorites.

The bacon involved isn't just your typical slab of pork, either. IHOP is upping the ante with a five times thicker version that's fried and finished with a maple glaze. And while you can add it to your usual (for an extra $1.49), what's the fun in that when the chain's rolling out an entire Bacon Obsession menu.

"As guests begin to return to restaurants, we know they’re looking for broadly appealing and familiar comfort foods, as well as new ways to enjoy classic favorites, and bacon is the perfect option that fits both needs," President of IHOP Jay Johns said in a press release. "Our new Steakhouse Premium Bacon and Bacon Obsession Menu continues to position us as the leader in breakfast, and showcases our commitment to innovation throughout the breakfast, lunch and dinner hours. We’re thrilled to offer a new way for folks to enjoy bacon in a form that is most typically seen in fine dining settings, served up at IHOP in affordable combinations that a can be enjoyed any time of day."