Get a 59-Cent Stack of Pancakes Today for IHOP's Birthday

It's not National Pancake Day, but Tuesday is going to feel an awful lot like it. The International House of Pancakes -- better known as your neighborhood IHOP -- is selling 59-cent short stacks to celebrate its 59th birthday.
"While 59 may seem like an odd, in-between year to commemorate, at IHOP we believe that every moment is worth celebrating," Alisa Gmelich, IHOP’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. She added, "Every party is better with hot, freshly-made pancakes." That seems fair. Parties with pancakes definitely aren't worse.
If you don't speak pancake, a short stack is three of IHOP's buttermilk pancakes. The chain will be running the promotion from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 18. Check to make sure your local International is participating, because some might not. (And rejoice if you live in Vermont, where IHOP stocks real maple syrup.)
IHOP also has another promotion running if you really want to indulge. If you buy a $25 gift card before the end of the month, you get a free $5 coupon. Those coupons expire August 30, but if you're going to spend $25 at IHOP anyway, you can buy yourself a little gift and get $5 worth of free pancakes.
That's the kind of thing that makes Rufio say bangarang.
