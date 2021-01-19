IHOP Is Introducing a Whole Lineup of New Burritos & Burrito Bowls
Watch out, Chipotle.
So maybe your new year's resolution was to stop spending half your paycheck on Chipotle each month, but that doesn't mean you can't spend half your paycheck on iHOP burrito bowls instead. Boom, loophole. You can thank me later.
The breakfast giant just unveiled an entire lineup of burritos and bowls that you can order up all day-long—whether you're dining in or opting for a to-go route. The lineup of Mexican-inspired dishes, which you can get wrapped in a warm tortilla or served up bowl-style, is officially landing on menus nationwide on January 19. Why not switch up your normal pancake order?
Here's the full menu:
- The Classic: scrambled eggs, choice of bacon pieces or diced sausage, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, and hash browns, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl with a side of salsa
- Country Breakfast: scrambled eggs, diced ham & sausage, fire-roasted peppers and onions, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, and hash browns, wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl with a side of gravy
- Spicy Poblano Fajita: shredded beef, scrambled eggs, poblano and serrano peppers, red peppers, onions, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and hash browns, wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl with a side of poblano queso
- Southwest Chicken: grilled chicken, scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and hash browns, wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or scrambled in a bowl with a side of red salsa or chile verde salsa
- New Mexico Chicken: grilled chicken, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and rice medley, wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or in a bowl with a side of red salsa or chile verde salsa
- Spicy Shredded Beef: shredded beef, poblano and serrano peppers, red peppers, onions, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, and rice medley, wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla or in a bowl with a side of poblano queso.
The menu starts at $5.99—though that price will vary based on what exactly you're getting—and can be modified to your preference. Wanna skip the tortilla? Opt for the bowl. Need a few extra carbs to soak up last night's tequila? Burrito it is.
