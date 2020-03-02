IHOP Is Debuting an Entire Menu of Cereal Pancakes & Milkshakes

As I'm sure you've heard a time or two, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And while to some that might mean eating something actually nutritious, we like to interpret that a little differently. That's especially true now that IHOP is introducing a cereal-inspired menu, featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes, Crunch Berry Milkshakes, and more.
The International House of Pancakes is partnering with breakfast icons Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Cap'n Crunch Berries for three limited edition pancake dishes and two milkshake concoctions.
"Shortly after our test kitchen chefs first began playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us what that it made them feel nostalgic for those Saturday mornings watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were kids," Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley said in a press release. "What's also cool is that they are just as fun to look at as they are to eat."
Here's the full menu:
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, cream cheese icing, whipped topping and cinnamon-sugar
- Crunch Berries Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal and whipped topping
- Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal and sweet purple whipped icing
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake: vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, topped with whipped topping, more cereal, and cinnamon-sugar
- Crunch Berries Milkshake: vanilla ice cream blended with Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal, blue vanilla sparkle sauce with whipped topping and more cereal
- Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo: one buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal, and sweet purple whipped topping with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link
The menu will launch nationwide on March 2, but you'll only have through April 12 to get your hands on the nostalgic cereal-inspired sweets.
The Fasties: The First Annual Fast Food Award Show Hosted by Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.