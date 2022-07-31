IHOP Has Made a Choco Taco Tribute Out of Pancakes, but It's Only at One Location

The internet got back to its roots for a brief moment last week, complaining about small things and making jokes like it's 2014. Klondike announced that it was discontinuing the Choco Taco and people (who probably aren't eating them all too often) were enraged.

One consequence of the end of the Choco Taco is that a single IHOP restaurant is paying homage to the ice cream truck classic. On August 1, a location in the Houston area will unveil the Choco-Pancake. (It's the IHOP at 22607 Tomball Parkway in Tomball, Texas.)

The Choco-Pancake is made with a single Buttermilk Pancake that is prepared traditionally before getting hand-pressed in a waffle iron. It's filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and chocolate chips.

It's a limited release at the single location for now, but a representative tells Thrillist there's the potential for it to pop onto the menu at other locations before the end of the summer as well. "Part of the fun is listening to our guests, and if they like it, maybe it will show up at other IHOP locations this summer," Kieran Donahue, IHOP's chief marketing officer, said. So, you might be able to indulge in a little ice cream-based nostalgia at other IHOP locations before too long. Though, it's far from the only place that has decided to cash in on the Choco Taco nostalgia that has swept social media.