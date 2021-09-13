IHOP's Fall Pancake Lineup Includes Caramel Apple a La Mode

Your favorite chains have already declared it fall—whether the temps actually agree with that statement or not. DQ rolled out its seasonal Blizzard lineup, Starbucks ushered in the season with its PSL, and now, IHOP is debuting its fall-inspired pancake menu.

The breakfast giant, touted for its impressive selection of sweets and savory dishes alike, is unleashing four limited-edition pancake flavors to get the Halloween season going early this year. The chain is adding Caramel Apple a La Mode Pancakes, Reese's Pieces Pancakes, Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, and a Scary Face Pancake.

Here's the full lineup, per a spokesperson:

The Caramel Apple a La Mode Pancakes are the result of IHOP's latest Kid Chef competition, with eight-year-old acute disseminated encephalitis patient Rayaan officially crowned winner for his warm, cinnamon-spiced apple, caramel-drizzle, vanilla ice cream topped stack. The recipe will hit IHOP restaurants nationwide beginning September 13, with $1 from sales going towards the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.