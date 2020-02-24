Get Totally Free Pancakes From IHOP on Tuesday

Just ask your stomach, there's nothing more important than a good breakfast. Though, lunch is pretty good too. And don't forget about dinner... or second dinner... or late-night cheese snacks...
Anyhow, IHOP is going to hook you up with a freebie for one of the top four most important meals of the day. February 25 is IHOP's annual National Pancake Day. The prize for participation is a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes anytime from 7am to 7pm. (That'll actually go until 10pm at select locations.)
The event is a fundraiser, as it's always been. You don't have to pay anything for your free stack, but you're encouraged to donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals or one of its local charities like Shriner's Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The chain's goal is to raise $4 million on Pancake Day this year.
However, this year there will be a bonus wrinkle. Anyone who swings into an IHOP will be able to enter into its Pancake Day contest. All you'll have to do is scan a QR code at the table, and you'll instantly discover if you've been gifted one of more than a quarter-million prizes. Those include pancake-themed merch, bikes, scooters, and "handmade berets" for some reason. You'll also be entered to win the grand prize of free pancakes for life.
Get that grand prize and you'll be living large like Darryl Pancake. Every restaurant is required to give him free pancakes if he shows up because those are basically his pancakes. His name is Darryl Pancake! He doesn't actually exist, but if you win the grand prize you could legally change your name and make that story come to life. You could become Darryl Pancake!
Please Don't Hang Up: The Best BBQ & Barcade in Dog-Friendly Kansas City
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.