IHOP Just Unveiled an All-New Happy Hour Menu With $5 Meal Deals

Breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but arguably also the best -- whether you're inhaling that fat plate of waffles at 10am or 9 at night. IHOP is a go-to at either time, and now, you can get the latter for extra cheap, too. The pancake house just unveiled an all-new happy hour menu with $5 meal deals when you stop by between 2pm and 10pm or later.

On Monday, the chain announced the launch of its "IHOPPY" Hour menu, which features favorites like chicken & pancakes, buttermilk crispy chicken sandwiches, and those unmatched Italian cannoli pancakes. The entrées will run you $5 (though in select markets, $6), plus with plenty of $3 snacks and sides like mozzarella sticks, french toast, and a french fry and onion ring sampler.

"We created IHoppy Hour as a way to provide folks with affordable opportunities to pancake together under our blue roof even more often,” President Jay Johns said in a press release Monday. "We recognize that these are challenging times, and our belief is that, regardless of what’s going on in the world, we all deserve a little happiness, or 'hoppiness' as we like call it. By offering these fan favorite menu items at unbeatable prices seven days a week, we hope to make every day just a little hoppier."