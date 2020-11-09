IHOP's New Pancake Party Kits Let You Customize Your Own Brunch
Get yours through December 31, 2020.
Some feel strongly about their overpriced Saturday brunch at whatever froufrou spot is all over Instagram at the moment, but others would make a case that your very own kitchen is actually the place for eggs and bottomless mimosas. Especially now that the International House of Pancakes has unveiled a massive take-home family feast for the holidays.
Though, yes , the bubbly's on you, IHOP is rolling out a pancake party kit with plenty of stacks, toppings, and servings of hash browns, scrambled eggs, and some breakfast meat. Available through December 31, you can get your hands on the whole feast for $27.99 when you order pickup or delivery.
The platter, which is recommended for four people, includes eight Buttermilk Pancakes and a decorating kit, complete with Sweet Milk Mousse, Oreo pieces, glazed strawberries, and sprinkles. There's also four servings of the hash browns, eggs, and your choice of sausage or bacon. Can't really go wrong with either route.
The meal kit made its official debut today at IHOP locations nationwide and will be sticking around through the holiday season. Hello, a little Christmas morning action, anyone?
"While this holiday season will be different from years past, this feast is a great way for family and friends to safely come together and connect over food," a rep for the brand told Thrillist and other media outlets via email.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.