IHOP Is making $1 Lucky Charms Pancakes for St. Patrick's Day

Courtesy of IHOP

It was about two weeks ago that IHOP debuted a new line of cereal-inspired pancakes that come with sweet cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and loads of cereal. And it's not those giant bags of off-brand cereal mom always made you get. It's actual Lucky Charms, Crunch Berries, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. All it needs is a donut on top, and it'll cover all of your favorite breakfast desserts that somehow pass as the most important meal of the day.

If you think about it, you know where this is going. The ol' International House of Pancakes née Burgers has turned the flapjacks green and made a special out of it for St. Patrick's Day. Even better, you can get a short stack for a buck. They're calling the stack St. Paddy's Day Cakes. It's a short stack of "Irish-green" pancakes with sweet cream cheese icing, Lucky Charms, and whipped topping. It's the kind of breakfast grandma would let you make if your parents weren't looking. 

The St. Paddy's Day Cakes short stack will only be available for St. Patrick's Day on March 17. It's enough sugar that you could probably skip the morning coffee and still have enough energy to get through a couple hours of work before you hit a delicious, delicious wall.

