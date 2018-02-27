IHOP Is Giving Out Free Pancakes Today

National Pancake Day, objectively the best day for breakfast of the year, is here yet again. And why exactly is it so great? Because you're about to get free pancakes from IHOP.
2016 NYC Chef of the Year Angie Mar Will Rekindle Your Love of Meat
How to get free pancakes from IHOP
From 7am to 7pm (some locations will go till 10pm) on Tuesday, February 27, every customer is eligible for a free stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP. You won't have to pay for the pancakes, but you'll be expected to leave a donation of any size to a charity from a list including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. This is part of IHOP's goal to raise $5 million in honor of its 60th anniversary.
“At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious," said IHOP president Darren Rebelez in a statement. "Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country.”
This offer is also available at IHOP locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Mexico.
So go get some pancakes: It's the right thing to do.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.