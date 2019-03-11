IHOP Is Giving Out Free Pancake Stacks on Tuesday

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if it's not, that's at least true on Tuesday, March 12. That's when IHOP will hook you up with free pancakes in honor of its annual Free Pancake Day celebration.
How to get free pancakes from IHOP
Once a year, IHOP offers to send you on a blind date with free pancakes, and you don't have to do anything special to get set up. From 7am to 7pm, IHOP will serve you a free stack of buttermilk pancakes just for being you. Good job! Also, some IHOP locations will be serving the stacks until 10pm, in case you're the kind of person who prefers free pancakes after a stop at the bar.
The event is, as it has been in previous years, a fundraiser as well. Your pancakes are free, but you're encouraged to make a donation to one of the pancake shop's charity partners: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Your donation will go to benefit local branches of these organizations.
The free flapjack rush also coincides with the limited release of a pancake crafted by 6-year-old chef Brody Simoncini, who put together a recipe called OREO Oh My Goodness pancakes. Order them anytime through April 14 and $1 of your order will go to benefit the charities above. The recipe calls for two buttermilk pancakes made with OREO cookie pieces, cupcake icing, and whipped topping. Kids have the best pancake ideas.
