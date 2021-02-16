IHOP Cancels National Pancake Day, but Will Give You Free Pancakes Anyhow

Breakfast is delicious. Though, the notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day is may be something many of us say rather than something we act upon. For at least one day soon, however, that'll be a little easier to take to heart.

IHOP's National Pancake Day is here, more or less, and like most things, it's a little different during the pandemic. IHOP announced Tuesday morning that the breakfast holiday is canceled for 2021. Yet, the promotion is still going to happen. Instead of lining up at your local pancake house for a free short stack, you can digitally line up for a free short stack in the future.

The IOU version of National Pancake Day asks that you sign up for the chain's MyHOP rewards by March 31. If you do, you'll get a coupon for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes that you can use anytime in April. When the time comes, you'll be able to snag some pancakes in-restaurant or on a to-go order placed through IHOP.com or the pancake slinger's mobile app.

As always, IHOP is also using the occasion to raise money for charity. During April, when you get those free pancakes, the breakfast hub encourages you to make a donation for as little as a dollar to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals or a local charity. It's a small price to pay for a free breakfast.