IHOP Is Being Weird Again With This Pancake-Pizza Hybrid

In recent years, IHOP has leaned into the quirky PR stunts. Pancakes actually seem more like the kid in the yearbook most likely to be done having fun by age 23, but IHOP really doesn't want you to think it's boring. (Or that it's just pancakes.) You'll recall the identity crisis it went through last year, briefly rebranding itself IHOb.
For National Pizza Day on February 9, IHOP is releasing a giant pizza-shaped and pizza-sized pancake. They're calling it pancizza (pronounced pan-keet-za, as helpfully noted on the pizza box). You can get in on the absurdly large pancake on Saturday, February 9, and Sunday, February 10 if you live in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, or Chicago. (Use the code "PANCIZZA" and delivery is free.)
The pancizza is available for pickup and delivery through both DoorDash and IHOP.com. If you're in New York, you can get pancakes with a full pizzeria experience. IHOP is taking over Bleecker Street Pizza and will turn it into The IHOP Pancizzeria. (Somehow, it's not the International House of Pancizza.) The IHOPP is only open on February 9 between 11am-11pm, but if you stop in, you can get a free slice of pancizza.
They're just $4.99 delivered to your door in one of three flavors: Original Buttermilk, Bacon and Cheddar, or Cupcake. So, the hybridization kind of ends at the portmanteau, the pancizzeria, and the pancizza box. If you want a Hawaiian pancizza, you'll need to bring your own pineapple and ham.
