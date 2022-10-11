IHOP Just Expanded Its Menu to Include New French Toast Flavors

Much has been said about NFTs in recent years, but does anyone really know what the acronym means? No, but it gets the people going. Okay, maybe some people do, but who could resist a Blades of Glory reference?

Anyways, IHOP, an acronym almost everyone immediately recognizes, just announced its own NFT. However, the restaurant chain's take on the acronym stands for new french toast rather than a non-fungible token. Isn't that sweet?

IHOP's new Thick 'N Fluffy French Toast features two slices of bread dipped in a vanilla and cinnamon batter thrown atop a griddle to achieve that perfect golden color. The new offering is available in classic, strawberry banana, and lemon ricotta mixed berry flavors. Talk about a mouthful.

Aspiring french toast eaters can redeem the meal deal for 10 PanCoins during the first two weeks of launch. But what are PanCoins? Just a clever name for the restaurant's rewards program.

For health-conscious eaters, IHOP has announced a few additions to its new all-day menu. The new list features egg white options for breakfast combos and omelets and a few gluten-free options. Take a look at the complete list, including new entrees and appetizers, below.

Healthy Options and Add-Ons:



Plant-Based Sausage Power Combo: Two plant-based sausages, scrambled egg whites, seasonal fresh fruit, and your choice of two protein pancakes or multigrain toast.

Classic Avocado Toast: Grilled multigrain bread topped with freshly sliced avocado and roasted cherry tomatoes, served with a choice of fresh fruit or hash browns.



Dinner Entrée Proteins and Sides:



All-Natural Salmon: Six-ounce grilled Atlantic salmon filet, hand-seasoned.

Sirloin Salisbury Steak: Steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions smothered in beef gravy.

Sides: Steamed broccoli, yellow and green beans, loaded mashed potatoes, bacon macaroni, and cheese



Appetizers:



Jalapeño & Cheese Bites: Six crispy jalapeno and cheddar cheese bites served with buttermilk ranch for dipping.

Chicken Quesadilla: Grilled chicken breast, roasted poblano and red bell peppers, melted jack, and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Served with salsa, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.



As a bonus, the chain also announced that it plans to remove high fructose corn syrup from all its in-house syrups. So now you can enjoy all your sweet breakfast cravings guilt-free. The new menu is already available at participating locations nationwide.