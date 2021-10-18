IHOP Just Dropped 7 New Melt Sandwiches
With so many sandwiches, there's so much choice.
Courtesy of IHOP
Here's a great reminder that IHOP isn't just about the pancakes. The company just dropped a whole bunch of great new melt sandwiches, so you have a few more options to help you step away from the pancakes. Well, at least temporarily.
Since the pandemic, the company has made it its mission to prioritize portable menu options that make to-go dining a little easier. The company's cheesy sandwich melts are one way of doing that.
The melts new lineup features:
- Cali Roasted Turkey Melt: grilled multigrain bread with all-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, and mayo
- Cheese-Crusted Four Cheese Melt: pepper jack, American, and Wisconsin whole milk cheeses all on cheese-crusted bread with a Poblano queso dipping sauce
- Pepper Jack Patty Melt: pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, and IHOP Sauce all on top of a 100% Black Angus beef steak burger patty inside of cheese-crusted bread
- Ham & Egg Melt: Black Forest ham, fried egg, and American cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread
- BBQ Mac Melt: Pulled pork with a creamy BBQ drizzle, sharp cheddar mac & cheese, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, and pickles on grilled, thick-cut bread with a creamy BBQ sauce for dipping
- Buffalo Chicken Melt: pickles and Wisconsin whole milk cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread paired with crispy chicken breast strips tossed in Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce with buttermilk ranch for dipping
- Philly Cheese Steak Stacker: grilled sirloin steak, onions, and American cheese on a grilled roll
Oh, and we can’t forget the sides. All sandwiches have the option to be paired with a choice of French Fries, Onion Rings, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, or Side Salad. The melts are available at IHOP locations nationwide for a limited time.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.