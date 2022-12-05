IHOP Is Making a Version of the Viral Pancake Cereal You Can Get at the Grocery Store

Pancake cereal was a viral cereal trend back in 2020. It is hard to believe, but that was eight years ago now. Wait. I’m being told that is incorrect. I’m told that 2020 must have been at least 11 years ago.

Well, IHOP and General Mills are looking back on that long ago time for a bit of inspiration. The companies will make the fad a thing you can pick up at the grocery store. They have announced the release of IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal - Blueberry & Syrup.

It will be flipping its way onto grocery shelves in late December with the companies saying that it will be available nationwide in early January.

What you’re getting isn’t exactly the social media fad of years back. It isn’t real pancakes piled up like cereal, but a crunchy alternative that is more like, well, cereal. The box is filled with tiny pancake-shaped cereal “with natural and artificial blueberry and syrup flavor,” the announcement says. Between this release and the Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Cereal, there are a lot of options for you if you often eat things and think, ‘This would make a good cereal.’