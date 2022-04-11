IHOP Launches Its First-Ever Loyalty Program

The International House of Pancakes is a reliable institution producing delicious pancakes. IHOP is there for celebratory breakfasts, late-night dinners, and every meal in between. To thank all of the loyal customers that have made mealtimes at IHOP a regular occurrence, the chain is launching the International Bank of Pancakes.

IBOP is IHOP's first-ever loyalty program and will reward customers with PanCoins, a crypto pancake that lives only on the IHOP app and the IHOP website. That means they are basically just rewards points, but I supposed crypto pancake sounds a bit cooler. Customers will be able to use their accumulated PanCoins for freebies at IHOP.

To help launch the program, IHOP has assembled its own team of stars. Actress and Comedian Niecy Nash, Professional Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, and Gymnast and Poet Katelyn Ohashi are all part of the team.