Watching A&E's Tiny House Nation has this weird effect on me. I'm two episodes deep and suddenly ready to move into a 100-square foot home that's definitely not made for someone already struggling with NYC-sized closet space. But apparently, I'm not alone in this.
IHOP has partnered with the network to bring us its own version, the world's tiniest house of pancakes. The mini-restaurant, which will open in December for a four-night run in Los Angeles, comes fully equipped. We're talking functional kitchen, pancake griddle, dining space, the works.
And though the 170-square foot space can only accommodate six guests, it's... dare I say... even better. The Tiny IHOP Dinner Series features an entirely new menu inspired by the classics. But because of the aforementioned seating dilemma -- there's a four-person booth and two-person pancake bar -- reservations are required. Booking is available for 5pm, 7:30pm, and 10pm time slots on Thursday, December 12 through Sunday, December 15.
The Tiny IHOP experience (it's free, btw!) is exclusive through the chain's pancake perks email club program, so if you're not already a MyHOP member, sign up. The deadline to register is October 20. You'll receive instructions for how to book through Yelp on October 24. And while you're at it, enter the Tiny IHOP sweepstakes for a chance to win a two-night, three-day trip to LA and guaranteed reservation.
"Our friends at A&E’s 'Tiny House Nation' outdid themselves on this project, creating the world’s first International Tiny House of Pancakes -- blue roof and all -- so that we can offer an intimate dining experience to a select group of our super fans," Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley said in a statement. "Turning a 4,000-plus square foot restaurant into a 170 square foot space certainly poses its own set of challenges, but the team came up with an ingenious design to retain the integrity of a full-sized IHOP while adding new, fun elements for guests to discover in the Tiny IHOP."
You can catch 60-second previews of the construction during upcoming episodes of Tiny House Nation. The first premiered October 12 and two more will air October 17 at 8pm and October 19 at 9am.
"It was an absolute blast to work on this very special and unique Tiny IHOP project,” series co-host John Weisbarth added. "Both Zack and I grew up loving IHOP, so when we had the opportunity to recreate a tiny version of the iconic restaurant, we jumped right in. We feel that the Tiny IHOP really encapsulates both the design and spirit of IHOP restaurants across the country, so we’re especially excited for guests to walk in and experience the magic of tiny dining."
