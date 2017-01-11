The World's First IHOP/Applebee's Hybrid Restaurant Is Opening in 2017

Depending on which sprawling suburban strip mall you're in, there's a good chance you can find an IHOP and an Applebee's nearby, if not literally right next to each other -- should you ever need Double Blueberry Pancakes and a Bourbon Street Steak at the same time. But believe it or not, you'll soon be able to experience both ubiquitous chains under the same damn roof, thanks to the world's first-ever IHOP/Applebee's hybrid restaurant. Seriously.

The Detroit Free Press reports that an experimental restaurant combining the pancake purveyor and the prom date favorite is expected to open in downtown Detroit sometime in late 2017. The bizarre, 300-seat gastronomic collision will be located inside the city's Millender Center, and will be geared toward hungry people at nearby hotels and offices as well as residents and visitors in the city, per the paper. Oh, and probably people who'll inevitably attempt to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same restaurant in the same day. Really, challenge accepted.