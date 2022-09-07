IHOP Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Promotion That Lands You Free Milkshakes

IHOP is bringing back a popular promotion that will ensure you’re eating more milkshakes than you had penciled into your Lisa Frank planner.

On September 12, IHOP is bringing back Milkshake Mondays. When you dine in, you can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on milkshakes from noon to 8 pm. It's not the all-you-can-eat milkshakes Adam Sandler requested, but if all you can eat is two milkshakes, you can make believe.

The promotion takes place on National Chocolate Milkshake Day, September 12. Despite the presence of National Chocolate Milkshake Day, you can snag the deal on any milkshake flavor you desire.

Additionally, IHOP is offering reward program members double PanCoins on milkshakes. Since you ask, yes, that does sound like a sentence crafted by Mad Libs. PanCoins remain one of the stranger, more confusing ways to run a reward program, but IHOP's insistence on poking fun at cryptocurrency with its reward program remains. So, you know, double PanCoins it is.

In addition to the resurrection of Milkshake Mondays, the pancake-loving chain has also brought back its 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo. For $5, you get two Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs any style, and your choice of two strips of bacon or two pork sausages.