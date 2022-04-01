IKEA Will Let You Sell Back Your Old Furniture for Store Credit Now

If you've moved apartments—especially in New York City—you know the struggle of trying to lug a couch up your new, much too narrow staircase. Cue the Friends "pivot" episode. But now, IKEA is willing to buy back your old furniture so you can put that cash toward something new.

The Swedish retailer has introduced the buy-back and resell option at some of the stores. And it's not just a convenience for you either. IKEA has adopted the program as part of its sustainability initiative.

So how exactly does it work? You'll start by filling out a form on the website, and from the information provided, you'll receive an emailed quote. Then cart your fully assembled furniture to a participating IKEA store—along with a copy of your quote and buy-back number—where an employee will give you a final price. You'll get a credit to use in stores, and your recycled furniture will be available for purchase in the As-Is department.

Of course, like most things in Corporate America, there are stipulations. These products are not currently eligible for participation in the buy-back program:

Non-IKEA products

Home furnishing accessories, including lighting and textiles

Add on units and componentry

Outdoor furniture or other outdoor products

Mattresses and bed textiles, like blankets and mattress toppers

Kitchens, including benchtops, cabinets, and fronts

Modular wardrobes and accessories

Electrical appliances and products

Chests of drawers

Modified or painted products

Non-assembled products

Market Hall products, including small kitchen goods, art, rugs, and picture frames

Upholstered or leather products

Sofas or armchairs

Plants

Items containing glass (including mirrors)

Children's and baby products (such as cribs, mattresses, and change tables)

Beds and bed frames



For more information, as well as a complete list of the stores participating, visit Ikea's website.