Thanks for the Memories, IKEA Catalog

Few activities are as relaxing as flipping through a furniture catalog dreaming about all the interior design possibilities for the mansion you're (definitely not) going to own one day. For 70 years, the IKEA Catalog has given us that—until now.

IKEA announced that, in response to the changing media landscape, it made the "emotional but rational" decision to cut its losses and discontinue the IKEA Catalog, both in print and online.

​"Turning the page with our beloved catalog is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed," says Konrad Grüss, managing director of Inter IKEA Systems B.V. "In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways."

Grüss says the team will find new ways to get catalog-esque information about IKEA out to the masses, experimenting with different channels and formats.

The first IKEA Catalog was singlehandedly put together by IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad. It was 68 pages, entirely in Swedish, and 285,000 copies were printed. In 2000, IKEA Catalog expanded to digital platforms for the first time. The catalog's popularity peaked in 2016, with 200 million copies distributed in 32 languages.

To honor the IKEA Catalog, the furniture company plans to release a commemorative book in fall of 2021 filled with inspiration and information related to home furnishing.