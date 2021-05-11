IKEA Just Added a New Pulled Pork Sandwich to Its Food Court Menu

It's not every day that you buy flat-pack furniture with names you can't pronounce, so going to your local IKEA is kind of an occasion. That means it would behoove you to treat yourself to the many delights of the retailer's food court. And that's especially true now that it's serving a new Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich.

The company announced the new food offering on Tuesday, describing the sandwich as "a classic American favorite with a Swedish twist." The seasonal dish features pulled pork seasoned with a lingonberries and vinegar-based BBQ sauce—all on a brioche bun. It comes served with a side of mac 'n cheese for around $5, making it an attractive alternative—or addition—to your usual order of Swedish meatballs.

The sandwich is now on the menu at IKEA locations nationwide and will stick around at least through July, though there's a chance it'll be available for a bit beyond that, according to a spokesperson. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company is also advising customers to check their local IKEA store web page to make sure it's open before heading over for pulled pork sandwiches and assemble-yourself nightstands.