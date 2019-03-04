IKEA Has a New Chocolate Easter Bunny You Have to Assemble Yourself

IKEA, the assemble-it-yourself furniture maker, is known mostly for two things at this point: breaking up relationships (really!) and selling cheap home furnishings that are almost comically deconstructed. The Swedish homeware company doesn’t try to shy away from the latter, dumbing its products down for those of us looking for instant gratification in the form of fully assembled furniture (and maybe a breakdown).
Now, it’s leaning all the way into its reputation with a different kind of product: a chocolate Easter bunny you have to put together. We only wish this were a bit. According to The Takeout, IKEA is selling a product called VARKANSLA, which a handful of Reddit users familiar with the Nordic language say means “spring feeling.” The item is a chocolate bunny that comes in three pieces that can be slotted together to form a bunny. No screws, allen wrenches, or help from friends required, though it may end up being too much chocolate to eat alone.
IKEA’s take on this traditional Easter treat is 3 ounces, and contains at least 30% cocoa, an IKEA spokesperson told the food site. Its ingredients are UTZ certified, meaning it was made using sustainable farming practices. It’s only available in stores, not online, and will run you about $4.29. But, honestly, you probably can’t put a price on getting to see the look on someone’s face when they realize they have to piece the bunny together.
VARKANSLA will be stocked at IKEA stores nationwide until June 1. It’s billed by the retailer as a tasty treat that can also double as a “decorative Easter figure.” You know, provided you and your loved ones can resist the allure of a giant chocolate rabbit staring you down.
While this may seem a little tedious for a treat, we’re pretty sure it’ll end better than that time you assembled a bookshelf. Oh, and you definitely won’t have any extra pieces left over.
