IKEA's Recalling 33,000 Beach Chairs Because They Slice People's Fingers Off

IKEA is recalling one of its most popular beach chairs, citing the product’s tendency to injure people. But unlike some chairs, the Mysingo model doesn’t just topple over due to a faulty hinge -- it literally hacks people’s fingers off.

In compliance with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Swedish furniture maker is offering full refunds for a total 33,000 chairs, after it received 13 complaints of “incidents” that harmed people worldwide.

The implications are grisly. The CPSC reported in a statement that IKEA is aware of “10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations.” Three of the severed finger incidents, including one that resulted in fingertip amputation injury, occurred in the United States. According to the brief statement on IKEA’s website, proof of receipt isn’t necessary for a full refund for one of these digit-hacking beach chairs.