Ikea Renamed Products After Problems They Solve and They're a Little Sad

Most people don't remember the names of Ikea furniture, even if they head to one every time they have a home issue to solve. Ikea is having a little fun with that in their new "Retail Therapy" campaign and website.

They've recreated their retail site and renamed products based on frequently Googled relationship problems that the products can potentially solve. It's funny and maybe strikes a little too close to home at times. Many of the new product names at the Retail Therapy site ring awfully true.