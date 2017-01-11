IKEA Busts Shoplifter With a Stolen Frying Pan in Her Leggings

A St. Louis woman was stopped by IKEA loss prevention personnel last week when she attempted to leave the store with what appeared to be a frying pan bulging from her skin-tight leggings. Worst IKEA hack ever?

Sierra Coleman, who was reportedly pregnant at the time of the incident, fought with the IKEA employees as they attempted to restrain her in the store parking lot, and vehemently denied any wrongdoing -- even as the handle of the purloined pan protruded from the waistband of her leggings.

The exchange was captured in a Facebook Live video by a fellow IKEA customer, and although the original Facebook Live video was deleted, it's since been re-uploaded by an unrelated Facebook user named Dani Rosemary. Check out the full clip below: