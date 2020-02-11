Ikea Is Hosting Massive In-Store Sleepovers

I can't say many of my childhood dreams have carried over into adulthood, but I also can't say I haven't been secretly hoping to get locked inside an Ikea overnight since I was a kid. There's some weird allure about a sleepover inside the massive furniture superstore and you know it. Now, we can actually live out that fantasy.
Ikea is hosting a "Swede Dreams Sleepover" event for you to stay in either the Brooklyn, New York or Costa Mesa, California storeroom, Travel & Leisure reports. In honor of World Sleep Day, March 13, 2020, the purveyor of frustrating ready-to-assemble furniture is setting up the ultimate celebration, complete with an Insomniac Lounge, ASMR, a Silent Disco, and crash course on creating the perfect sleep.
To qualify, you have to be a member of the "Ikea Family," but in case you're not already, it's simple and free to join. Sign-up is available beginning February 11. The sleepover will then be raffled on Tuesday and randomly selected winners (who will get a plus one) are notified the week of February 24.
This Fried Bologna Sandwich Is a Southern Classic
But just because you don't win doesn't mean you can't get in on some of the action. Ikea is hosting an "After Dark" event between 3pm and 9pm February 22 with sleep-focused workshops and sales on bedroom essentials, like mattresses, pillows, and comforters.
h/t Travel & Leisure
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.