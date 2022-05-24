Ikea Unveiled a Swedish Meatball Donut for National Donut Day

Ikea's fan-favorite Swedish meatballs have garnered about as much popularity as its entire warehouse of furniture. Though maybe that's more to do with its impossible-to-decipher assembly instructions. The beloved retailer even introduced its own plant-based meatball iteration back in 2020, which now, is being turned into a donut.

Seriously.

Ikea is celebrating National Donut Day with its own donut "featuring a light and fluffy base, lingonberry glaze, and lingonberry sauce" with either a classic or plant-based meatball on top, Food & Wine reports.

"It's something you need to try," loyalty manager for Ikea West Chester Kitalena Mason said in the announcement, per the outlet. "This is a new take on iconic Ikea flavors and we're excited to join the legendary Donut Trail in celebrating National Donut Day this year."

The meatball donuts will be available exclusively at the West Chester, Ohio Ikea store—for free, we might add—while supplies last June 3 and June 4 between 11 am and 3 pm.

The pastry was actually created with the purpose of joining Butler County's 80-mile donut trail, which also includes flavors from local shops like "fried cream cheese, s'mores, jalapeño cheddar fritters, key lime, raspberry cheesecake, fruity pebbles, buckeye, banana pudding, old fashion kettle fried, pineapple fritter, almond joy, and even vegan donuts."