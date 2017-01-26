IKEA Is Selling a New Bike Designed Just for City Life

If you live in a big city, IKEA is great for two major reasons: all sorts of delicious cafeteria foods and, of course, delightfully inexpensive furniture you can actually afford for your tiny apartment. Now, the Swedish torture by build-it-yourself-furniture company has created yet another practical product designed for the busy, space-deprived city life: a bicycle.

Per IKEA's famously weird nomenclature, the unisex bike is called SLADDA, and it's set to arrive at your local furniture labyrinth/meatball destination sometime next month (although it looks like you can buy one online right now). The bike boasts a lightweight and rust-free aluminum frame, an oil-free belt drive with automatic gears, and a simple "click-in" system for easily adding and removing accessories like a handlebar basket. IKEA claims these features make the SLADDA comfortable and low-maintenance. As you can see in the company's launch video (shown above), it looks pretty great for an everyday city bike.